Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which muscle extends along the side of the neck from the mastoid process behind the ear to the clavicle and sternum?
A
Sternocleidomastoid
B
Scalene
C
Platysma
D
Trapezius
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical landmarks mentioned in the question. The mastoid process is located behind the ear, and the clavicle and sternum are part of the chest region.
Step 2: Understand the function and location of each muscle option provided. For example, the sternocleidomastoid muscle connects the mastoid process to the clavicle and sternum, and it is responsible for neck flexion and rotation.
Step 3: Compare the anatomical descriptions of the other muscles listed. The scalene muscles are located deeper in the neck and assist in breathing, the platysma is a superficial muscle involved in facial expressions, and the trapezius is a large muscle of the upper back and shoulders.
Step 4: Match the muscle that fits the description in the question. The sternocleidomastoid is the only muscle that extends from the mastoid process to the clavicle and sternum.
Step 5: Confirm your answer by visualizing or referencing an anatomical diagram to ensure the muscle's location and function align with the description provided in the question.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan