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Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about joint movements is correct?
A
Only hinge joints allow for rotational movement.
B
Ball-and-socket joints are immovable.
C
All joints in the human body move in the same way.
D
Different types of joints allow for different types of movement.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of joints in the human body. Joints are the points where two or more bones meet, and they allow for various types of movement depending on their structure and classification.
Step 2: Review the types of joints. Common types include hinge joints (e.g., elbow), ball-and-socket joints (e.g., shoulder and hip), pivot joints (e.g., neck), and others. Each type of joint has a specific range and type of movement it allows.
Step 3: Analyze the incorrect statements: 'Only hinge joints allow for rotational movement' is false because rotational movement is primarily associated with pivot joints and ball-and-socket joints. 'Ball-and-socket joints are immovable' is incorrect because they allow for a wide range of movement, including rotation. 'All joints in the human body move in the same way' is false because different joints have distinct movement patterns.
Step 4: Focus on the correct statement: 'Different types of joints allow for different types of movement.' This is accurate because the structure of each joint determines its function and range of motion. For example, hinge joints allow flexion and extension, while ball-and-socket joints allow movement in multiple planes, including rotation.
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the importance of joint classification in understanding human movement. The diversity in joint types enables the complex and varied movements required for daily activities and specialized tasks.