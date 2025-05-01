Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle fiber, what is the name of the plasma membrane of the muscle fiber?
A
Endomysium
B
Sarcoplasm
C
Myofibril
D
Sarcolemma
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of a skeletal muscle fiber. A skeletal muscle fiber is a single muscle cell that contains various structures including the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and contractile elements.
Step 2: Identify the plasma membrane of the muscle fiber. In muscle cells, the plasma membrane is specialized and has a specific name different from typical cell membranes.
Step 3: Recall the terminology: the plasma membrane of a skeletal muscle fiber is called the 'sarcolemma'. This membrane surrounds the muscle fiber and plays a key role in conducting electrical signals.
Step 4: Differentiate the other options: 'Endomysium' is connective tissue surrounding individual muscle fibers, 'Sarcoplasm' is the cytoplasm inside the muscle fiber, and 'Myofibril' refers to the contractile elements inside the muscle fiber.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the plasma membrane of a skeletal muscle fiber is 'sarcolemma'.
Watch next
Master The Muscle Fiber with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan