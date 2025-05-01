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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, which connective tissue layer is the outermost layer that surrounds the entire muscle?
A
Sarcolemma
B
Perimysium
C
Endomysium
D
Epimysium
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the hierarchical organization of connective tissue layers in skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscle is composed of muscle fibers grouped into bundles, and these bundles are surrounded by different connective tissue layers.
Step 2: Identify the connective tissue layers from innermost to outermost: Endomysium surrounds individual muscle fibers, Perimysium surrounds bundles of muscle fibers called fascicles, and Epimysium surrounds the entire muscle.
Step 3: Recognize that the Sarcolemma is not a connective tissue layer but the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber.
Step 4: Since the question asks for the outermost connective tissue layer that surrounds the entire muscle, focus on the layer that encloses all fascicles together.
Step 5: Conclude that the Epimysium is the outermost connective tissue layer surrounding the entire skeletal muscle, providing protection and structural integrity.
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