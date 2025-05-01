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Multiple Choice
In the structure of a skeletal muscle, a bundle of muscle fibers is known as a(n):
A
Fascicle
B
Sarcomere
C
Tendon
D
Myofibril
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchical structure of skeletal muscle, which is organized from the largest to smallest components: the whole muscle, bundles of muscle fibers, individual muscle fibers (cells), myofibrils within the fibers, and sarcomeres within the myofibrils.
Identify that a 'bundle of muscle fibers' refers to a grouping of individual muscle cells wrapped together by connective tissue.
Recall the terminology: a single muscle fiber is a muscle cell, a myofibril is a contractile element inside the muscle fiber, and a sarcomere is the functional unit of contraction within a myofibril.
Recognize that the connective tissue surrounding a bundle of muscle fibers is called the perimysium, and this bundle itself is called a fascicle.
Conclude that the correct term for a bundle of muscle fibers is 'fascicle', distinguishing it from sarcomere, tendon, and myofibril.
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