21. The Immune System
Immune Tolerance
Which of the following is NOT a consequence of the immune system lacking an immune tolerance?
A
The immune system cells will only recognize and attack foreign antigens.
B
The immune system cells will recognize and attack foreign and self-antigens.
C
The immune system will attack self-cells causing autoimmune diseases.
D
The immune system will not remove T and B lymphocytes that bind to self-antigens.
