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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is a flexor of the hand?
A
Flexor carpi radialis
B
Extensor digitorum
C
Brachioradialis
D
Supinator
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of flexor muscles. Flexor muscles are responsible for decreasing the angle between two bones at a joint, such as bending the wrist or fingers toward the palm.
Step 2: Analyze the name of the muscle 'Flexor carpi radialis.' The term 'flexor' indicates that this muscle is involved in flexion, and 'carpi' refers to the wrist (carpal bones). Therefore, this muscle flexes the wrist.
Step 3: Examine the other options: 'Extensor digitorum' is an extensor muscle, which increases the angle at a joint and extends the fingers. It does not perform flexion.
Step 4: Consider 'Brachioradialis.' This muscle is primarily involved in flexing the forearm at the elbow, not the hand or wrist.
Step 5: Evaluate 'Supinator.' This muscle is responsible for supination, which is the rotation of the forearm to turn the palm upward. It does not contribute to flexion of the hand.
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