In a neuron, what is the primary function of the myelin sheath?
A
It increases the speed of action potential conduction by insulating the axon and enabling saltatory conduction between nodes of Ranvier.
B
It contains the nucleus and organelles that maintain the neuron's metabolic functions.
C
It forms the postsynaptic receptors that detect neurotransmitters at chemical synapses.
D
It synthesizes neurotransmitters and packages them into synaptic vesicles for release at the axon terminal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes the cell body (soma), dendrites, axon, and axon terminals.
Step 2: Identify the role of the myelin sheath, which is a fatty layer that wraps around the axon of many neurons.
Step 3: Recognize that the myelin sheath acts as an insulator, preventing ion leakage and allowing electrical signals to travel more efficiently along the axon.
Step 4: Learn about saltatory conduction, where the action potential jumps from one node of Ranvier (gaps in the myelin sheath) to the next, greatly increasing the speed of signal transmission.
Step 5: Differentiate the myelin sheath's function from other neuron components, such as the nucleus (metabolic functions), postsynaptic receptors (detect neurotransmitters), and synaptic vesicles (store neurotransmitters).
