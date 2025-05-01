In a typical neuron, which structure primarily receives incoming signals (synaptic input) from other cells?
A
Myelin sheath
B
Dendrites
C
Axon terminal (synaptic knob)
D
Node of Ranvier
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of a typical neuron, which includes dendrites, a cell body (soma), an axon, myelin sheath, nodes of Ranvier, and axon terminals.
Step 2: Recognize that neurons communicate by receiving and sending electrical signals. Incoming signals from other neurons are received at specific parts of the neuron.
Step 3: Identify that dendrites are branched extensions from the neuron's cell body designed to receive synaptic inputs from other neurons.
Step 4: Differentiate dendrites from other structures: the myelin sheath insulates the axon to speed up signal transmission, nodes of Ranvier are gaps in the myelin sheath that facilitate rapid conduction, and axon terminals are the sites where signals are transmitted to the next cell.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary structure responsible for receiving incoming signals (synaptic input) from other cells is the dendrites.
