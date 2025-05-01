In a neuron, what is the primary function of the axon terminal?
A
Synthesizes most of the neuron's ATP and detoxifies reactive oxygen species
B
Forms the myelin sheath to electrically insulate the axon and speed conduction
C
Receives incoming signals from other neurons through ligand-gated ion channels
D
Releases neurotransmitters to communicate with the next cell at a synapse
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes the cell body (soma), dendrites, axon, and axon terminals. Each part has a specific function in neural communication.
Step 2: Recognize that the axon terminal is the distal end of the axon, where it connects to other neurons or effector cells at a synapse.
Step 3: Recall that the primary role of the axon terminal is to transmit signals to the next cell by releasing chemical messengers called neurotransmitters.
Step 4: Differentiate this function from other options: ATP synthesis and detoxification occur mainly in the cell body and mitochondria; myelin sheath formation is done by glial cells like Schwann cells or oligodendrocytes; and receiving signals happens at dendrites, not axon terminals.
Step 5: Conclude that the axon terminal's main function is to release neurotransmitters into the synaptic cleft, enabling communication between neurons or between neurons and other target cells.
Watch next
Master The Neuron with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan