In neuron anatomy, what is the primary function of an axon terminal?
A
It insulates the axon to increase the speed of nerve impulse conduction.
B
It contains the nucleus and is the main site of protein synthesis for the neuron.
C
It receives most incoming synaptic signals from other neurons.
D
It forms synapses and releases neurotransmitters to communicate with a target cell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a neuron, which typically includes the cell body (soma), dendrites, axon, and axon terminals.
Recall that the axon is responsible for transmitting electrical impulses away from the cell body toward other neurons or effector cells.
Identify the role of the axon terminal as the endpoint of the axon where communication with the next cell occurs.
Recognize that axon terminals form synapses, specialized junctions where neurotransmitters are released to transmit signals chemically to target cells.
Conclude that the primary function of the axon terminal is to release neurotransmitters to communicate with other neurons or effector cells, rather than insulating the axon, housing the nucleus, or receiving signals.
