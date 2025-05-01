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Multiple Choice
Approximately how many skeletal muscles are found in the human body, and how do opposing groups of muscles (antagonistic pairs) function?
A
There are about 200 skeletal muscles, and antagonistic pairs contract simultaneously to create movement.
B
There are about 650 skeletal muscles, and antagonistic pairs work by one muscle contracting while the other relaxes to produce movement.
C
There are about 50 skeletal muscles, and antagonistic pairs function independently without coordination.
D
There are over 1,500 skeletal muscles, and antagonistic pairs both relax to allow movement.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the approximate number of skeletal muscles in the human body. Research and confirm that the human body contains around 650 skeletal muscles, which are responsible for voluntary movements.
Step 2: Learn the concept of antagonistic muscle pairs. These are groups of muscles that work in opposition to each other to produce movement. For example, the biceps and triceps in the arm are antagonistic pairs.
Step 3: Understand the mechanism of antagonistic pairs. When one muscle in the pair contracts (shortens), the opposing muscle relaxes (lengthens). This coordinated action allows for smooth and controlled movement.
Step 4: Review examples of antagonistic pairs in the body, such as the quadriceps and hamstrings in the leg, which work together to facilitate movements like bending and straightening the knee.
Step 5: Clarify misconceptions. Antagonistic pairs do not contract simultaneously to create movement, nor do they function independently without coordination. Their coordinated contraction and relaxation are essential for proper movement.
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