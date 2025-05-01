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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is found within the pelvic floor?
A
Biceps brachii
B
Rectus femoris
C
Levator ani
D
Trapezius
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the pelvic floor. The pelvic floor is a group of muscles and connective tissues that span the bottom of the pelvis, supporting pelvic organs such as the bladder, rectum, and reproductive organs.
Step 2: Identify the muscles listed in the question and their anatomical locations. For example:
- Biceps brachii: Located in the upper arm, responsible for flexion of the elbow.
- Rectus femoris: Part of the quadriceps group in the thigh, involved in knee extension and hip flexion.
- Levator ani: A muscle group within the pelvic floor, responsible for supporting pelvic organs and aiding in functions like defecation.
- Trapezius: A large muscle in the upper back and neck, involved in moving the scapula and supporting arm movements.
Step 3: Focus on the muscle that is specifically part of the pelvic floor. The Levator ani is a key component of the pelvic floor and includes subcomponents such as the pubococcygeus and iliococcygeus muscles.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their anatomical locations. Biceps brachii, Rectus femoris, and Trapezius are not located in the pelvic region and therefore cannot be part of the pelvic floor.
Step 5: Conclude that the Levator ani is the correct answer, as it is the only muscle listed that is anatomically part of the pelvic floor.
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