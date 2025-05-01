Step 2: Identify the muscles listed in the question and their anatomical locations. For example: - Biceps brachii: Located in the upper arm, responsible for flexion of the elbow. - Rectus femoris: Part of the quadriceps group in the thigh, involved in knee extension and hip flexion. - Levator ani: A muscle group within the pelvic floor, responsible for supporting pelvic organs and aiding in functions like defecation. - Trapezius: A large muscle in the upper back and neck, involved in moving the scapula and supporting arm movements.