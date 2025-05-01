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Multiple Choice
Which rotator cuff muscle is primarily responsible for internal rotation of the shoulder?
A
Subscapularis
B
Infraspinatus
C
Supraspinatus
D
Teres minor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the rotator cuff muscles. The rotator cuff consists of four muscles: Subscapularis, Infraspinatus, Supraspinatus, and Teres Minor. Each muscle has a specific function related to shoulder movement.
Step 2: Recall the primary movements of the shoulder joint. These include internal rotation, external rotation, abduction, and stabilization of the humeral head within the glenoid cavity.
Step 3: Identify the muscle responsible for internal rotation. The Subscapularis muscle is located on the anterior surface of the scapula and attaches to the lesser tubercle of the humerus. Its contraction pulls the humerus medially, causing internal rotation of the shoulder.
Step 4: Differentiate the functions of the other rotator cuff muscles. The Infraspinatus and Teres Minor are primarily responsible for external rotation, while the Supraspinatus assists in abduction of the shoulder.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer based on the function of each muscle. Since internal rotation is the movement in question, the Subscapularis is the correct answer.
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