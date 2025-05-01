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Multiple Choice
Which type of muscle works together with the agonist to produce a movement?
A
Antagonist
B
Prime mover
C
Synergist
D
Fixator
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. The agonist is the primary muscle responsible for producing a specific movement. The synergist is a muscle that assists the agonist in performing the movement.
Step 2: Differentiate between the roles of the other options provided. The antagonist opposes the action of the agonist, the prime mover is another term for the agonist, and the fixator stabilizes the origin of the agonist to ensure efficient movement.
Step 3: Focus on the role of the synergist. Synergists work alongside the agonist to enhance the movement by providing additional force or reducing unnecessary movement.
Step 4: Relate this concept to real-life examples. For instance, during elbow flexion, the biceps brachii acts as the agonist, while the brachialis serves as a synergist to assist in the movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Synergist,' as it is the muscle type that works together with the agonist to produce a movement.
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