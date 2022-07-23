Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thyroid Function Thyroid function refers to the production and regulation of hormones by the thyroid gland, primarily thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones are crucial for regulating metabolism, growth, and development in the body. Proper thyroid function is essential for maintaining energy levels and overall health. Recommended video: 06:04 06:04 Functional Groups

Iodine Iodine is a trace element that is vital for the synthesis of thyroid hormones. The thyroid gland absorbs iodine from the bloodstream, and without adequate iodine intake, the body cannot produce sufficient amounts of T3 and T4, leading to conditions such as goiter and hypothyroidism. Iodine deficiency remains a significant public health issue in many parts of the world. Recommended video: Guided course 13:06 13:06 Review of Major Hormones