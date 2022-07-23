Glucose is to starch as:
a. A steroid is to a lipid
b. A nucleotide is to a nucleic acid
c. An amino acid is to a protein
d. A polypeptide is to an amino acid
What lipid type is stored in fat deposits beneath the skin?
a. Triglyceride
b. Steroid
c. Vitamin D
d. Phospholipid
e. Prostaglandin
Absence of which of the following nitrogen-containing bases would prevent RNA synthesis?
a. Adenine
b. Cytosine
c. Guanine
d. Thymine
e. Uracil
The element(s) essential for normal thyroid function is/are:
a. Iodine
b. Iron
c. Copper
d. Selenium
e. Zinc
Name and provide the atomic symbols of the four elements that make up the bulk of all living matter. Which of these is found primarily in proteins and nucleic acids?
Distinguish inorganic from organic compounds, and list the major categories of each in the body.
Sarah has a lower than normal amount of body fat. She tends to be chilly except on very hot days. Lauren has a higher than normal amount of body fat and tends to feel overheated most of the time. Explain the relative sensitivity to environmental temperature of these two women on the basis of information you have been given in the Organic Compounds section of this chapter.