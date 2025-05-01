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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is located on the anterior surface of the thigh?
A
Trapezius
B
Biceps femoris
C
Rectus femoris
D
Latissimus dorsi
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the thigh. The thigh is the region between the hip and the knee, and its anterior surface refers to the front-facing portion of this area.
Step 2: Review the names and locations of the muscles provided in the options. The trapezius is a muscle located in the upper back and neck region, not the thigh. The biceps femoris is part of the posterior thigh (back of the thigh), not the anterior surface.
Step 3: Examine the rectus femoris. This muscle is part of the quadriceps group, which is located on the anterior surface of the thigh. It plays a key role in extending the knee and flexing the hip.
Step 4: Consider the latissimus dorsi. This muscle is located in the back and is responsible for movements of the shoulder and arm, not the thigh.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the rectus femoris, as it is the only muscle listed that is located on the anterior surface of the thigh.
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