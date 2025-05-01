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Multiple Choice
Which term is used to describe a muscle that contracts or compresses an organ?
A
Sphincter
B
Extensor
C
Flexor
D
Agonist
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each term provided in the options. A sphincter is a circular muscle that contracts to close or compress an opening or organ, such as the pyloric sphincter in the digestive system.
Step 2: Review the term 'extensor.' Extensors are muscles that increase the angle between two body parts, such as straightening the arm at the elbow joint.
Step 3: Examine the term 'flexor.' Flexors are muscles that decrease the angle between two body parts, such as bending the arm at the elbow joint.
Step 4: Analyze the term 'agonist.' An agonist is a muscle that is primarily responsible for a specific movement, often working in opposition to an antagonist muscle.
Step 5: Based on the definitions, identify which term specifically describes a muscle that contracts or compresses an organ. The correct term is 'sphincter,' as it matches the described function.
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