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Multiple Choice
Which structure within a skeletal muscle fiber stores calcium ions necessary for muscle contraction?
A
Myofibril
B
Sarcolemma
C
Sarcoplasmic reticulum
D
T-tubule
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of calcium ions in muscle contraction: Calcium ions are essential for initiating the interaction between actin and myosin filaments, which is the basis of muscle contraction.
Identify the structure responsible for storing calcium ions: Within a skeletal muscle fiber, the sarcoplasmic reticulum is a specialized organelle that stores and releases calcium ions when needed.
Differentiate between the given options: The myofibril is the contractile unit of the muscle, the sarcolemma is the plasma membrane of the muscle fiber, and the T-tubule is involved in transmitting the action potential into the muscle fiber. None of these structures store calcium ions.
Focus on the sarcoplasmic reticulum: This organelle surrounds the myofibrils and has a high concentration of calcium ions, which are released into the cytoplasm during muscle contraction.
Conclude that the sarcoplasmic reticulum is the correct answer: It is the structure within a skeletal muscle fiber that stores calcium ions necessary for muscle contraction.
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