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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is located in the posterior compartment of the lower body?
A
Rectus femoris
B
Tibialis anterior
C
Gastrocnemius
D
Sartorius
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical location of the posterior compartment of the lower body. The posterior compartment refers to the back side of the lower leg, which primarily contains muscles responsible for plantar flexion and toe flexion.
Step 2: Review the function and location of each muscle listed in the question. For example, the rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group located in the anterior thigh, and the tibialis anterior is located in the anterior compartment of the lower leg.
Step 3: Focus on the gastrocnemius muscle. It is a large, prominent muscle located in the posterior compartment of the lower leg and is responsible for plantar flexion of the foot and flexion of the knee.
Step 4: Compare the gastrocnemius with the sartorius muscle. The sartorius is a long, thin muscle that runs diagonally across the anterior thigh and is not part of the posterior compartment.
Step 5: Conclude that the gastrocnemius is the correct answer because it is the only muscle listed that is located in the posterior compartment of the lower body.
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