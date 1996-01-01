3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
During translation in a eukaryotic cell, __________.
ribosomes move into the nucleus
tRNA carries amino acid molecules to the nucleus, where they are added to a growing polypeptide chain
mRNA is synthesized by the bonding of free nucleotides to the bases on the template strand of DNA
polypeptides are synthesized at ribosomes, according to instructions carried by mRNA
