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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the main muscle of the cheek?
A
Temporalis
B
Masseter
C
Buccinator
D
Orbicularis oculi
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the cheek and its associated muscles. The cheek is primarily involved in facial expressions and functions like chewing and speaking.
Step 2: Review the function of each muscle listed in the options:
- Temporalis: A muscle involved in mastication (chewing) that elevates and retracts the mandible.
- Masseter: Another mastication muscle that elevates the mandible and is located near the jaw.
- Buccinator: A facial muscle located in the cheek, responsible for compressing the cheek and assisting in actions like blowing and chewing.
- Orbicularis oculi: A muscle surrounding the eye, responsible for closing the eyelids.
Step 3: Focus on the Buccinator muscle, as it is specifically located in the cheek and plays a key role in compressing the cheek against the teeth, aiding in chewing and controlling food placement.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their primary functions and anatomical locations. Temporalis and Masseter are mastication muscles but are not the main cheek muscle. Orbicularis oculi is related to the eye, not the cheek.
Step 5: Conclude that the Buccinator is the correct answer because it is the main muscle of the cheek, directly involved in its movement and function.
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