Step 2: Review the function of each muscle listed in the options: - Temporalis: A muscle involved in mastication (chewing) that elevates and retracts the mandible. - Masseter: Another mastication muscle that elevates the mandible and is located near the jaw. - Buccinator: A facial muscle located in the cheek, responsible for compressing the cheek and assisting in actions like blowing and chewing. - Orbicularis oculi: A muscle surrounding the eye, responsible for closing the eyelids.