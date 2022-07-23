Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration Synthesis Dehydration synthesis is a chemical reaction where two molecules are joined together by the removal of a water molecule. This process is essential in forming larger biological molecules, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. In the context of lipids, it allows for the formation of esters between fatty acids and alcohols, which is crucial for creating various lipid structures. Recommended video: 04:19 04:19 Building & Breaking-Down Polymers

Glycerol and Fatty Acids Glycerol is a three-carbon alcohol that serves as a backbone for lipid molecules, while fatty acids are long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxylic acid group. When glycerol reacts with fatty acids through dehydration synthesis, it can form different types of lipids depending on the number of fatty acids attached. This reaction is fundamental in understanding how triglycerides and other lipid forms are synthesized. Recommended video: 11:34 11:34 Fatty Acid Oxidation 1