Which of the following forms the basic structure of cell membranes?
Which is the basis for producing sex hormones?
Name and provide the atomic symbols of the four elements that make up the bulk of all living matter. Which of these is found primarily in proteins and nucleic acids?
Distinguish inorganic from organic compounds, and list the major categories of each in the body.
All organic compounds in the human body contain all of the following elements except
(a) Hydrogen
(b) Oxygen
(c) Carbon
(d) Calcium
(e) Both a and d
What four major classes of organic compounds (polymers) are found in the body?