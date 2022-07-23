Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Compounds Organic compounds are primarily composed of carbon atoms, often in combination with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and other elements. They are the building blocks of life and include molecules such as carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. Understanding the structure and function of these compounds is essential for studying biological processes. Recommended video: Guided course 05:04 05:04 The Levels of Organization

Elements in Organic Chemistry The main elements found in organic compounds are carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and nitrogen (N). These elements form the backbone of organic molecules through covalent bonding. While calcium (Ca) is crucial for various biological functions, it is not a primary component of organic compounds, which is key to answering the question. Recommended video: 03:36 03:36 Elements of Life