An oxygen atom has eight protons.
(a) Sketch in the arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of the oxygen atom in the following diagram.
The subatomic particle with the least mass
(a) Carries a negative charge
(b) Carries a positive charge
(c) Plays no part in the atom's chemical reactions
(d) Is found only in the nucleus
Isotopes of an element differ from each other in the number of
(a) Protons in the nucleus
(b) Neutrons in the nucleus
(c) Electrons in the outer shells
(d) a, b, and c are all correct
The number and arrangement of electrons in an atom's outer energy level (valence shell) determine the atom's
(a) Atomic weight
(b) Atomic number
(c) Molecular weight
(d) Chemical properties
An atom of the element calcium has 20 protons and 20 neutrons. Determine the following information about calcium:
(a) Number of electrons
(b) Atomic number
(c) Atomic weight
(d) Number of electrons in each energy level
The average oxygen atom has a mass number of 16 and an atomic number of 8. This means that the number of neutrons in this oxygen atom is: