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Multiple Choice
What is the primary function of the muscular system?
A
Movement of the body
B
Regulation of blood pH
C
Storage of minerals
D
Production of hormones
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary function of the muscular system. The muscular system is composed of skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles, each contributing to specific roles in the body.
Step 2: Understand that the muscular system's primary role is to facilitate movement. Skeletal muscles work with the skeletal system to produce voluntary movements, while smooth and cardiac muscles contribute to involuntary movements such as digestion and heart contractions.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. 'Movement of the body' aligns directly with the muscular system's primary function, as muscles contract and relax to enable motion.
Step 4: Consider the other options: 'Regulation of blood pH,' 'Storage of minerals,' and 'Production of hormones.' These functions are not primarily associated with the muscular system. For example, blood pH regulation is primarily managed by the respiratory and renal systems, mineral storage is a function of the skeletal system, and hormone production is a function of the endocrine system.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Movement of the body,' as it directly reflects the muscular system's primary function of enabling motion through muscle contractions.
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