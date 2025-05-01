Step 3: Analyze the listed muscles and their functions: - Gastrocnemius: This muscle is located in the calf and primarily functions in plantar flexion of the foot and flexion of the knee, not hip flexion. - Biceps femoris: This is part of the hamstring group and primarily functions in knee flexion and hip extension, not flexion. - Gluteus maximus: This muscle is the largest of the gluteal muscles and primarily functions in hip extension and external rotation, not flexion.