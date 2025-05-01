Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles flexes the hip?
A
Gastrocnemius
B
Biceps femoris
C
Gluteus maximus
D
Iliopsoas
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of hip flexion. Hip flexion refers to the movement that decreases the angle between the thigh and the pelvis, bringing the thigh closer to the torso.
Step 2: Review the primary muscles involved in hip flexion. The iliopsoas muscle group, which includes the psoas major and iliacus, is the primary muscle responsible for flexing the hip.
Step 3: Analyze the listed muscles and their functions:
- Gastrocnemius: This muscle is located in the calf and primarily functions in plantar flexion of the foot and flexion of the knee, not hip flexion.
- Biceps femoris: This is part of the hamstring group and primarily functions in knee flexion and hip extension, not flexion.
- Gluteus maximus: This muscle is the largest of the gluteal muscles and primarily functions in hip extension and external rotation, not flexion.
Step 4: Identify the correct muscle for hip flexion. The iliopsoas is the correct answer because it is the primary muscle responsible for flexing the hip joint.
Step 5: Conclude that the iliopsoas is the correct answer based on its anatomical location and function in hip flexion, while the other muscles listed serve different roles in movement.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan