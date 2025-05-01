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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a function of skeletal muscle?
A
Pumping blood throughout the body
B
Maintaining posture
C
Generating heat
D
Producing voluntary movements
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the primary functions of skeletal muscle. Skeletal muscles are responsible for voluntary movements, maintaining posture, and generating heat through muscle contractions (thermogenesis). These functions are directly tied to their structure and role in the musculoskeletal system.
Step 2: Compare the listed options to the known functions of skeletal muscle. For example, maintaining posture is a key function of skeletal muscle as it helps stabilize the body against gravity.
Step 3: Evaluate the option 'Generating heat.' Skeletal muscles produce heat as a byproduct of contraction, which is essential for maintaining body temperature, making this a valid function.
Step 4: Assess the option 'Producing voluntary movements.' Skeletal muscles are under voluntary control, meaning they are consciously activated to perform movements, making this another valid function.
Step 5: Analyze the option 'Pumping blood throughout the body.' This is NOT a function of skeletal muscle. Pumping blood is the primary role of cardiac muscle, which is specialized for involuntary contractions in the heart. Skeletal muscle does not perform this function.
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