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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is named for its straight muscle fiber orientation?
A
Orbicularis oculi
B
Deltoid
C
Rectus abdominis
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the naming conventions of muscles: Muscles are often named based on their shape, size, location, fiber orientation, or function. For example, 'rectus' means 'straight' in Latin, indicating the orientation of muscle fibers.
Analyze the options provided: Orbicularis oculi refers to a circular muscle around the eye ('orbicularis' means circular). Deltoid refers to a triangular-shaped muscle ('delta' means triangle). Biceps brachii refers to a muscle with two heads ('bi' means two, and 'ceps' means heads).
Focus on the term 'rectus abdominis': The name 'rectus' indicates straight muscle fibers, and 'abdominis' refers to the abdominal region. This muscle runs vertically along the abdomen, with fibers oriented in a straight direction.
Compare the fiber orientation of the rectus abdominis with the other options: Orbicularis oculi has circular fibers, deltoid has converging fibers, and biceps brachii has fibers arranged in a fusiform pattern. Only rectus abdominis has straight fibers.
Conclude that the muscle named for its straight fiber orientation is the rectus abdominis, based on the meaning of 'rectus' and its anatomical structure.
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