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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a function of the muscular system?
A
Generating heat
B
Maintaining posture
C
Producing movement
D
Storing genetic information
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary functions of the muscular system: generating heat, maintaining posture, and producing movement are all well-documented roles of muscles in the human body.
Recall that muscles generate heat through processes like shivering and thermogenesis, which help regulate body temperature.
Recognize that maintaining posture is achieved by the continuous contraction of specific muscles to stabilize the body and prevent collapse.
Identify that producing movement is a key function of the muscular system, as muscles contract and work with the skeletal system to enable locomotion and other bodily movements.
Clarify that storing genetic information is not a function of the muscular system. Genetic information is stored in DNA within the nucleus of cells, primarily in the nervous and reproductive systems, not the muscular system.
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