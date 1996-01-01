3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best characterizes the role of ATP in cellular metabolism?
A
The release of free energy during the hydrolysis of ATP heats the surrounding environment.
B
It is catabolized to carbon dioxide and water.
C
The DG associated with its hydrolysis is positive.
D
The charge on the phosphate group of ATP tends to make the molecule very water-soluble.
E
The free energy released by ATP hydrolysis may be coupled to an endergonic process via the formation of a phosphorylated intermediate.
