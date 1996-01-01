3. Energy & Cell Processes
ATP
The free energy derived from the hydrolysis of ATP can be used to perform many kinds of cellular work. Which of the following is an example of the cellular work involved in the production of electrochemical gradients?
A
The beating of cilia
B
The chemical synthesis of ATP
C
Facilitated diffusion
D
Chromosome movement on microtubules
E
Proton movement against a gradient of protons
