Much of the suitability of ATP as an energy intermediary is related to the instability of the bonds between the phosphate groups. These bonds are unstable because __________.
the valence electrons in the phosphorus atom have less energy on average than those of other atoms
they are hydrogen bonds, which are only about 10% as strong as covalent bonds
the phosphate groups are polar and are attracted to the water in the cell's interior
the bonds between the phosphate groups are unusually strong and breaking them releases free energy
the negatively charged phosphate groups vigorously repel one another and the terminal phosphate group is more stable in water than it is in ATP
