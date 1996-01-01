3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Which of the following statements about enzyme function is correct?
Enzymes can greatly speed up reactions, but they cannot change the net energy output because they cannot change the activation energy.
Enzymes can change the equilibrium point of reactions, but they cannot speed up reactions because they cannot change the net energy output.
Enzymes can greatly speed up reactions, but they cannot change the activation energy because they cannot change the net energy output.
None of the listed responses is correct.
Enzymes can lower the activation energy of reactions, but they cannot change the equilibrium point because they cannot change the net energy output.
