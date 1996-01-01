3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Which of the following statements correctly describe(s) the role or roles of heat in biological reactions?
Heat from the environment is necessary for substrates to get over the activation energy barrier.
The kinetic energy of the substrates is increased as the amount of heat in the system is increased.
Increasing the amount of heat in a system will always increase the rate of enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
The second and third choices are correct.
The first and second choices are correct.
