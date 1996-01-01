3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzymes
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about enzymes is incorrect?
A
Most enzymes are proteins.
B
An enzyme is very specific in terms of the substrate to which it binds.
C
An enzyme lowers the activation energy of a chemical reaction.
D
Enzymes can be used to accelerate both anabolic and catabolic reactions.
E
An enzyme is consumed during the reaction it catalyzes.
279
1
Watch next
Master Enzymes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice