Which of the following statements about the active site of an enzyme is correct?
The active site has a fixed structure (shape).
Coenzymes are rarely found in the active site of an enzyme.
The structure of the active site is not affected by changes in temperature.
The active site allows the reaction to occur under the same environmental conditions as the reaction without the enzyme.
The active site may resemble a groove or pocket in the surface of a protein into which the substrate fits.
