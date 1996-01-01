2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Which of the following statements concerning carbohydrates associated with the plasma membrane is correct?
Carbohydrates are found associated with the membranes of prokaryotic cells only.
The carbohydrate composition of most eukaryotic plasma membranes is quite similar.
Carbohydrates on the plasma membrane are typically long, complex chains of several dozen monosaccharides.
Carbohydrates associated with the plasma membrane are located on both surfaces of the membrane.
Membrane carbohydrates function primarily in cell-cell recognition.
