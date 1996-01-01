2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Consider the currently accepted fluid mosaic model of the plasma membrane. Where in the plasma membrane would cholesterol most likely be found?
On the outside (external) surface of the membrane
On the inside (cytoplasmic) surface
In the interior and on the inside surface but not on the outside surface
On either surface of the membrane but not in the interior of the membrane
In the interior of the membrane
