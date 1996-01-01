2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Why are cell membranes composed primarily of hydrophobic molecules?
Cell membranes must be composed of polar molecules in order to interact with the aqueous solutions inside cells.
In order to maintain a proper pH, cell membranes must be hydrophobic.
Cell membranes must be hydrophobic in order to allow polar and charged molecules to enter and leave the cell.
In order to perform their function of separating the aqueous solutions outside cells from the aqueous solutions inside cells, cell membranes cannot be soluble in water.
