The plasma membrane is referred to as a "fluid mosaic" structure. Which of the following statements about that model is true?
A
The fluid aspect of the membrane is due to the behavior of phospholipids, and the mosaic aspect is due to the presence of carbohydrates.
B
The fluid aspect of the membrane describes its structure at normal temperatures, and the mosaic aspect describes the behavior of the membrane as the temperature is lowered.
C
The mosaic aspect of the membrane is due to the glycosylation of phospholipids on the cytoplasmic side of the membrane.
D
Only phospholipids are capable of moving in the membrane.
E
The fluid aspect of the membrane is due to the mobility of phospholipids, and embedded proteins account for the mosaic aspect.
