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Multiple Choice
Circumduction combines which of the following joint movements?
A
Inversion and eversion
B
Rotation and pronation
C
Elevation and depression
D
Flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'circumduction': Circumduction is a circular movement of a limb that involves moving the distal end of the limb in a circle while the proximal end remains relatively stationary. It is a combination of multiple joint movements.
Identify the joint movements involved in circumduction: Circumduction combines flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction. These movements occur sequentially to create the circular motion.
Clarify each movement: Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between two body parts (e.g., bending the elbow). Extension is the opposite, increasing the angle (e.g., straightening the elbow). Abduction is moving a limb away from the midline of the body (e.g., raising the arm sideways), while adduction is moving it back toward the midline.
Relate circumduction to anatomical examples: Circumduction is commonly seen in ball-and-socket joints like the shoulder and hip, where the arm or leg can move in a circular motion due to the combination of these movements.
Review why other options are incorrect: Inversion and eversion refer to movements of the foot, rotation and pronation involve twisting motions, and elevation and depression involve upward and downward movements. None of these combinations result in circumduction.