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Multiple Choice
A joint that is extended beyond its zero position is said to be in which of the following states?
A
Hyperextension
B
Flexion
C
Abduction
D
Rotation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the anatomical terms provided in the question. These terms describe specific movements or positions of joints in the body.
Step 2: Define 'zero position' in anatomy. The zero position refers to the standard anatomical position where the body is upright, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward. Movements are described relative to this position.
Step 3: Define 'hyperextension.' Hyperextension occurs when a joint is extended beyond its normal range of motion or zero position. This is often seen in joints like the neck, back, or knee.
Step 4: Compare hyperextension with the other options: 'Flexion' refers to bending a joint to decrease the angle between two body parts, 'Abduction' refers to moving a limb away from the midline of the body, and 'Rotation' refers to a circular movement around an axis.
Step 5: Based on the definitions, identify that the state described in the question, where a joint is extended beyond its zero position, matches the definition of hyperextension.