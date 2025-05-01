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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what occurs at the elbow joint during flexion?
A
The angle between the forearm and upper arm increases.
B
The palm of the hand turns downward.
C
The forearm rotates laterally away from the body.
D
The angle between the forearm and upper arm decreases.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the elbow joint: The elbow is a hinge joint formed by the articulation of the humerus (upper arm bone), radius, and ulna (forearm bones). It allows for two primary movements: flexion and extension.
Define flexion: Flexion is a movement that decreases the angle between two body parts. In the case of the elbow joint, flexion involves bringing the forearm closer to the upper arm, reducing the angle between them.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices. The angle increasing, palm turning downward (pronation), or lateral rotation of the forearm are not associated with flexion at the elbow joint.
Focus on the correct description: During flexion at the elbow joint, the angle between the forearm and upper arm decreases as the forearm moves closer to the upper arm.
Relate the concept to real-life movement: Flexion at the elbow joint occurs during actions like lifting a weight or performing a bicep curl, where the forearm moves toward the upper arm.