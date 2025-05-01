Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In which type of joint movement does a bone spin on its longitudinal axis?
A
Flexion
B
Rotation
C
Abduction
D
Extension
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of joint movement. Joints allow bones to move in specific ways, and these movements are categorized into types such as flexion, extension, abduction, and rotation.
Step 2: Define rotation. Rotation is a type of joint movement where a bone spins or pivots around its longitudinal axis. This movement can occur in joints like the shoulder or hip.
Step 3: Compare rotation with other types of joint movements: Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between two bones, extension refers to increasing the angle, and abduction refers to moving a limb away from the midline of the body.
Step 4: Identify examples of rotation in the body. For instance, turning your head side to side involves rotation of the cervical vertebrae, and rotating your arm involves the humerus spinning within the shoulder joint.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is rotation, as it specifically describes the spinning of a bone on its longitudinal axis, unlike flexion, extension, or abduction.