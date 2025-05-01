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Multiple Choice
Which type of rotation of the humerus moves the hand away from the body?
A
Flexion
B
Lateral rotation
C
Extension
D
Medial rotation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the humerus and its role in arm movement. The humerus is the upper arm bone that connects to the shoulder joint and allows for various types of rotations and movements.
Learn the definitions of the terms provided: Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between two body parts, Extension refers to increasing the angle, Medial rotation involves rotating the limb toward the midline of the body, and Lateral rotation involves rotating the limb away from the midline.
Focus on the concept of lateral rotation. Lateral rotation of the humerus occurs when the humerus rotates outward, moving the hand away from the body. This movement is facilitated by muscles such as the infraspinatus and teres minor.
Visualize or perform the movement: Stand with your arm at your side and rotate your hand outward (away from your body). This is an example of lateral rotation of the humerus.
Compare the options provided in the question and identify that lateral rotation is the correct term describing the movement of the hand away from the body.