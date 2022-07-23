Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is a membranous organelle found in eukaryotic cells, consisting of a network of tubules and flattened sacs. It plays a crucial role in the synthesis, folding, modification, and transport of proteins and lipids. The ER is divided into two types: rough ER, which is studded with ribosomes and primarily involved in protein synthesis, and smooth ER, which is involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification processes.

Protein Synthesis One of the primary functions of the rough endoplasmic reticulum is protein synthesis. Ribosomes attached to the rough ER translate mRNA into polypeptide chains, which are then folded and modified within the ER lumen. This process is essential for producing proteins that are either secreted from the cell, incorporated into the cell membrane, or sent to lysosomes.