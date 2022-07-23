A cell stimulated to increase its steroid production will have abundant:
a. Ribosomes
b. Rough ER
c. Smooth ER
d. Golgi apparatus
e. Secretory vesicles
Master Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
A cell stimulated to increase its steroid production will have abundant:
a. Ribosomes
b. Rough ER
c. Smooth ER
d. Golgi apparatus
e. Secretory vesicles
If a cell lacked ribosomes, it would not be able to
(a) Move
(b) Synthesize proteins
(c) Produce DNA
(d) Metabolize sugar
(e) Divide
What is the benefit of having some of the cellular organelles enclosed by a membrane similar to the plasma membrane?
The organelle responsible for a variety of functions centering on the synthesis of lipids and carbohydrates is
(a) The Golgi apparatus
(b) The rough endoplasmic reticulum
(c) The smooth endoplasmic reticulum
(d) Mitochondria
Using the map above, which of the following is NOT a component of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?