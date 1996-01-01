3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Muscle tissues make lactate from pyruvate to do which of the following?
Speed up the rate of glycolysis
Get rid of pyruvate produced by glycolysis
Utilize the energy in pyruvate
Produce additional CO2
Regenerate NAD+
